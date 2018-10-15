October 15, 2018

AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING: Communist Party Backs Kyrsten Sinema in Race for Flake’s US Senate Seat.

They’re also backing Robert “Beto” O’Rourke in Texas.

Earlier:

● Arizona Dem Kyrsten Sinema summoned witches to her anti-war rally.

● Does CNN Turning On Kyrsten Sinema Mean the Democrats Are Calling It Quits In Arizona?

● Arizona Dem senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema in 2002: It’d be ‘inappropriate’ to condemn destruction of property by anarchists.

● Sinema “associated with a prominent 9/11 truther and told a radio host that she didn’t care if he joined the Taliban.”

● Sinema in 2010: My state is the “meth lab of democracy.”

● Sinema in 2011: “I want to talk to you about some of the things that I think that you can do to stop your state from becoming Arizona.”

● Sinema in 2003: Sinema’s anti-war group blasted ‘U.S. terror,’ depicted soldier as skeleton on flyers.

In sharp contrast, during that same decade, Martha McSally, Sinema’s GOP opponent, was leading a squadron of A-10s against the Taliban in Afghanistan.