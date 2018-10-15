October 15, 2018

TIME FOR ANOTHER “I’M NOT A WITCH” AD: Arizona Dem Kyrsten Sinema summoned witches to her anti-war rally.

Emails obtained by the Washington Examiner show Sinema inviting a prominent group of feminist witches in Arizona called Pagan Cluster to celebrate International Women’s Day and to protest the war in March of 2003. Code Pink protesters wore pink, obviously enough, and the Women in Black wore black. But Sinema encouraged the witches to wear “colorful clothing and come ready to dance, twirl, and stay in touch with your inner creativity and with the Earth.” The Sinema campaign would not say why she invited the witches or clarify why she thought members of the occult deserved a seat at the table during discussions concerning war and peace. The witches in question, it should be noted, claim to practice only nonviolent magic. Per the about section on their webpage, theirs is a peaceful and democratic kind of sorcery.

As opposed to the Washington Post’s Sally Quinn, who brags that her hexes are so powerful, she’s killed at least three people.

Earlier:

● Does CNN Turning On Kyrsten Sinema Mean the Democrats Are Calling It Quits In Arizona?

● Arizona Dem senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema in 2002: It’d be ‘inappropriate’ to condemn destruction of property by anarchists.

● Sinema “associated with a prominent 9/11 truther and told a radio host that she didn’t care if he joined the Taliban.”

● Sinema in 2010: My state is the “meth lab of democracy.”

● Sinema in 2011: “I want to talk to you about some of the things that I think that you can do to stop your state from becoming Arizona.”

● Sinema in 2003: Sinema’s anti-war group blasted ‘U.S. terror,’ depicted soldier as skeleton on flyers.

In sharp contrast, during that same decade, Martha McSally, Sinema’s GOP opponent, was leading a squadron of A-10s against the Taliban in Afghanistan.