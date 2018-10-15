October 15, 2018

DAVID SOLWAY: Aboriginal Claims of Sovereignty in Canada Are Complete Fiction. “A separate chapter [in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)] on Indigenous Rights failed to make the cut, a serious blow to the aboriginal resistance movement which has become a rallying cry not only for Native activists but for the Canadian political, media and academic elites. These latter are committed to abrogating national jurisdictions and dismantling the historical structure of the country in a torrent of land-claim and legal negotiations favoring the so-called First Nations.”