October 15, 2018

GUY BENSON: Sad Trombone: Curtains for Media Heartthrob ‘Beto’ O’Rourke in Texas? “Might the Kavanaugh firestorm have helped focus the minds of some Texas voters, now that they’ve been vividly reminded of what’s at stake in the United States Senate? Quite possibly. I recently mentioned that a source close to the Cruz camp told me that their internals were tracking close to a ten point lead. We then noted an in-progress New York Times survey showing Cruz’s advantage on the cusp of double-digits.”