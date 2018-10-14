October 14, 2018

#WARONWOMEN: BIOLOGICAL MALE WINS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN WOMEN’S CYCLING. I’m torn, as these losing women — with breasts and everything — have to pose like good sports with a “woman” who looks just like a fairly muscular man. On the other hand, I read the story and it sounds like a colossal trolling effort:

McKinnon in January was quoted in USA Today arguing against requiring biological males to suppress testosterone as a requirement for competing against women. (RELATED: High-School Boy Wins All-State Honors In Girls Track And Field)

“We cannot have a woman legally recognized as a trans woman in society, and not be recognized that way in sports,” McKinnon told USA Today.

“Focusing on performance advantage is largely irrelevant because this is a rights issue. We shouldn’t be worried about trans people taking over the Olympics. We should be worried about their fairness and human rights instead.”

McKinnon also compared restrictions on biological males competing in women’s events to racial segregation.

“This is bigger than sports, and it’s about human rights,” McKinnon said to USA Today.

“By catering to cisgender people’s views, that furthers transgender people’s oppression. When it comes to extending rights to a minority population, why would we ask the majority? I bet a lot of white people were pissed off when we desegregated sports racially and allowed black people. But they had to deal with it.”