WILLIAM A. JACOBSON’S LEGAL INSURRECTION IS 10 YEARS OLD: “I’m feeling a little more optimistic now, and have dialed back the Dread Clock… I did not know at the time the Dread Clock was dialed back that the nominee would be Brett Kavanaugh, or that the Democrats would engage in a months-long smear campaign at the level of dishonesty and fury at which it was fought.”

