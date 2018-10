“I WAS WEARING AN ONION ON MY BELT, WHICH WAS THE STYLE AT THE TIME:” Every Older Patient Has a Story. Medical Students Need to Hear It.. But this is serious: “In health care, ‘you hear a lot of infantilizing language: ‘sweetie,’ ‘cutie,’ ‘honey,’’ said Tracey Gendron, the gerontologist who started the senior mentoring program at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. ‘You hear that people are not worth treating because of their age.'”