October 15, 2018

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Colorado to Address Unfinished Business From Civil War.

The 13th amendment of the U.S. Constitution abolished most forms of slavery when it was ratified in 1865. But it allowed for slavery or involuntary servitude as a “punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”

Colorado voters will consider a proposed change to the state constitution that would shorten Section 26 of Article II to read, “There shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude.” The Nov. 6 ballot proposal, known as Amendment A, requires a simple majority to pass.

Twenty-two other states have similar provisions in their constitutions allowing slavery or involuntary servitude for those who committed crimes, while most others make no mention of slavery. Rhode Island is the only state that prohibits slavery in all instances.

Colorado could be the first state to abolish slavery by amending its state constitution, said Nathan Woodliff-Stanley, executive director of the ACLU of Colorado.