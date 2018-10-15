October 15, 2018

HILLARY CLINTON: Bill should “absolutely not” have resigned over Lewinsky scandal.

The former secretary of state said she disagrees with those who now say he should have stepped down. “In retrospect, do you think Bill should’ve resigned in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal?” correspondent Tony Dokoupil asked. “Absolutely not,” Clinton said. “It wasn’t an abuse of power?” “No. No.”

Not when a Democrat does it, certainly. Or as Emily Zanotti quipped on Twitter, “‘Believe all women’ lasted all of six days.”

It will come back just as soon as it’s needed.