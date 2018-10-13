October 13, 2018
TIM BLAIR ON CHE GUEVARA: “So, for many, the question remains: how did such an incurable doofus, sadist and epic idiot attain such iconic status? Because lefties are suckers for a pretty picture.”
Read the whole thing.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
TIM BLAIR ON CHE GUEVARA: “So, for many, the question remains: how did such an incurable doofus, sadist and epic idiot attain such iconic status? Because lefties are suckers for a pretty picture.”
Read the whole thing.