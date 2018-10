IT’S COME TO THIS: Steve Carell: The Office Would Be Too Offensive Today. If So, What’s Left?

During the post-Weinstein “Pervnado” of late 2017, there were articles getting the vapors over 1970s-era sitcoms such as M*A*S*H, Taxi, and WKRP. But The Office went off the air in 2013. What will PC do to tighten the shackles on Hollywood in another five years?