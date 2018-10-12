October 12, 2018

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Teacher Who Claimed Stephen Miller Ate Glue as a Kid Has Been Suspended.

The teacher who claimed this week that controversial White House aide Stephen Miller ate glue as a kid has been suspended from her job. Miller—now the mastermind behind Donald Trump’s most hardline immigration policies—was an odd kid, according to comments from veteran teacher Nikki Fiske. She recounted this week to The Hollywood Reporter: “He would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off, and then eat it. He was a strange dude.” The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has placed her on “home assignment” while it decides what to do about the matter. A school-district spokesperson said they were concerned about “her release of student information.” Fiske also said of Miller, then aged 8: “I was always trying to get him to clean up his desk—he always had stuff mashed up in there.”