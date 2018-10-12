October 12, 2018

ALBERT MARREWA: The Kavanaugh Smear War Broke My Decades-Long Support For Feminism. “All these years I silently stood by and watched third-wave feminism (with assistance from the radical left) methodically take a sledgehammer to Western society as a whole, and males in particular. Foolishly, I hoped things would eventually turn around, only to see things get worse over time.

Yet it wasn’t until I witnessed the Me Too movement snowball into an all-out, anti-male witch hunt that I realized good men were in real trouble. Astonishingly, after having been an advocate for women my entire adult life, I quickly learned I was still considered the ‘enemy,’ simply for being a man.”

Males are still OK; it’s masculinity which feminists have decided is a crime — “castration culture,” Glenn has taken to calling it.