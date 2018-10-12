October 12, 2018

BLUE ON BLUE: South Carolina Democrat Says Sanders Would Be ‘Doing Us All a Favor if He Just Got Lost.’

On Wednesday, only one day after Sanders announced he would be hitting the campaign trail for Democratic candidates on the ballot this year, high-ranking members of the South Carolina Democratic Party made it known that not everyone welcomed the senator’s visit, the Associated Press reported.

Amanda Loveday, a former executive director of the South Carolina Democratic Party, indicated that Sanders’ decision to journey to South Carolina ahead of the midterms struck her as “selfish,” especially as the senator is speculated to be weighing another run for the White House in 2020.

“I just think it’s extremely selfish of Bernie Sanders to think he could walk into South Carolina without an invitation from a candidate and think he’s going to be welcomed with open arms,” Loveday said. “It’s hard for me to think of an actual, legitimate Democratic candidate who would stand on stage with him here.”