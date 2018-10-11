October 11, 2018

RED-HANDED: U.S. And Belgium Nab Chinese Spy Accused Of Stealing GE Jet Engine Tech And More.

“This case is not an isolated incident. It is part of an overall economic policy of developing China at American expense,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General John Demers said in a statement. “We cannot tolerate a nation’s stealing our firepower and the fruits of our brainpower.”

Xu, using the aliases Qu Hui and Zhang Hui, is said to have lured experts to China under the pretenses of delivering presentations to university students and often passed himself off as a member of the Jiangsu Science and Technology Promotion Association. He would try to convince them to bring sensitive documents with them and then turn them over to him.