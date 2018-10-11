October 11, 2018

THE ATLANTIC: Americans Strongly Dislike PC Culture. That’s because it’s a uniquely intense combination of viciousness and stupidity. Which people get: “Among the general population, a full 80 percent believe that ‘political correctness is a problem in our country.’ Even young people are uncomfortable with it, including 74 percent ages 24 to 29, and 79 percent under age 24. On this particular issue, the woke are in a clear minority across all ages.”

Plus: “For the millions upon millions of Americans of all ages and all races who do not follow politics with rapt attention, and who are much more worried about paying their rent than about debating the prom dress worn by a teenager in Utah, contemporary callout culture merely looks like an excuse to mock the values or ignorance of others.”

Which is why Trump is so smart to run against it, and maneuver the Dems into defending it.