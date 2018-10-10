October 10, 2018

BRETT KAVANAUGH AND A #NEVERTRUMP WRITER’S RECKONING:

“What would’ve happened if Rubio had been elected president?” I wondered.

The answer is that he probably would’ve caved and pulled Kavanaugh’s nomination, further emboldening the growing violent hatred of leftists. Sitting in that restaurant, I could envision many scenarios where my family would be at an even higher risk of suffering violence if any of the other GOP candidates had won.

Surprising my friends, I think, I blurted out: “I understand why people voted for Trump, and I’m not sure that I won’t vote for him in 2020.”