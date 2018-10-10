October 10, 2018

JAMES LILEKS: “The gradual demonization of White Women is an interesting thing to watch in slo-mo. There’s going to be a lot of agreement on this among WW, until they’re expected to vacate leadership roles.”

The gradual demonization of white men was also something to watch in slo-mo. As Steve wrote earlier today in a post headlined, “Dems’ Midterm Message: White Women Are Rape Apologists,” “The Democrats have worked hard to lock down the Trigglypuff vote, but at what cost of even slightly more moderate voters?”