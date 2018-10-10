PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 10, 2018

JAMES LILEKS: “The gradual demonization of White Women is an interesting thing to watch in slo-mo. There’s going to be a lot of agreement on this among WW, until they’re expected to vacate leadership roles.”

The gradual demonization of white men was also something to watch in slo-mo. As Steve wrote earlier today in a post headlined, “Dems’ Midterm Message: White Women Are Rape Apologists,” “The Democrats have worked hard to lock down the Trigglypuff vote, but at what cost of even slightly more moderate voters?”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:44 pm