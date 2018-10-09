October 9, 2018

THE JOURNOLIST IS HOPPING:

● Republicans have a new name for Democrats: ‘mob.’

—CNN, Sunday.

● ‘An angry mob’: Republicans work to recast Democratic protests as out-of-control anarchy.

—The Washington Post, yesterday.

● Republicans Seize On Stoking Fears Of Left-Leaning Mob To Mobilize Voters.

—Talking Points Memo, today.

● The GOP’s sneaky attempt to paint the majority as an angry left-wing mob.

—The Week, today.

● Republicans: Protesters Are an Unruly Mob — Unless They’re Heavily Armed and Support Us.

—New York magazine, today.

● WATCH: Brooke Baldwin Clashes With CNN Commentator Matt Lewis for Calling Ted Cruz Restaurant Protesters a ‘Mob.’

—Mediaite, today.

Earlier: “Here’s the thing: though there is no question that the GOP, like Democrats, play to the anxieties of its base — this is normal politics — there really were, and are, mobs out to get conservatives.”

Related: As Ace of Spades writes, “I keep saying this but now that the leftist media has expressly endorsed the tactic of nonstop public harassment of public political figures, such as the Democrats’ PR arm the Media, it is only a matter of time before these same threatening, likely-to-lead to violence tactics are visited upon them. When Brooke Baldwin can never eat in public in peace, she’ll start asking Republicans to white knight for her and condemn the tactic.”

Update: “Exit question via Mary Katharine Ham: If Republicans were engaged in the tactics described above, would they be called a ‘mob’ by the media?”