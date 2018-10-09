October 9, 2018
YEAH, PRETTY MUCH:
The first few seconds of this are key. Hillary says there can be no civility until the Democrats are back in power. That is the language of would-be totalitarians. And watch @camanpour try and hold back her smile when she says it… https://t.co/EqBf96KbcR
— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 9, 2018
Related: Rand Paul on political climate: ‘I really worry that someone is going to be killed.’ Note the replies from Democrats to The Hill’s tweet of this quote, basically hoping he’s right.
Previously:
● Democrat Doxxer Threatened To Reveal Senators’ Children’s Health Information.
● DC restaurant: We’ve received death threats after Ted Cruz, wife forced out by protesters.
● Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ): We Are Less Than 60 Days From Totally ‘Kicking the S–t Out of the Republicans.’
● Networks Silent On Attempted Stabbing of GOP Candidate By Anti-Trump Attacker.
● Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) Jokes About Threatening Trump Supporters ‘All The Time.’
● Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.
Why is the Democratic party such a cesspit of hate and violence?
UPDATE (From Ed):