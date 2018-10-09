PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 9, 2018

YEAH, PRETTY MUCH:

Related: Rand Paul on political climate: ‘I really worry that someone is going to be killed.’ Note the replies from Democrats to The Hill’s tweet of this quote, basically hoping he’s right.

Plus:

Previously:

Democrat Doxxer Threatened To Reveal Senators’ Children’s Health Information.

DC restaurant: We’ve received death threats after Ted Cruz, wife forced out by protesters.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ): We Are Less Than 60 Days From Totally ‘Kicking the S–t Out of the Republicans.’

Networks Silent On Attempted Stabbing of GOP Candidate By Anti-Trump Attacker.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) Jokes About Threatening Trump Supporters ‘All The Time.’

Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.

Why is the Democratic party such a cesspit of hate and violence?

UPDATE (From Ed):

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:51 pm