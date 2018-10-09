PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 9, 2018

HMM: Gorsuch and Sotomayor Fault Congress for Giving ‘a Blank Check to the Attorney General.’

These two seem to be forming a cross-ideological alliance on criminal justice issues.

They should read my Ham Sandwich Nation piece.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:29 pm