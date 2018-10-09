October 9, 2018

THE DEMOCRATS OVERPLAYED THEIR HAND, AS THEY HAVE BEEN DOING SINCE NOVEMBER 2016: John Podhoretz: Kavanaugh: The Surprise Ending

Ford’s testimony was powerful, and had she been able to surface a piece of evidence as insubstantial as a piece of down—but one with any substance whatsoever—Kavanaugh would not have survived it. But she didn’t. And she hasn’t. The entire planet knows who she is, knows her story, and knows her claims. Not a single piece of corroboration has emerged. It is fair to assume there isn’t any. We don’t destroy people when someone says “trust me, he’s bad.” We don’t … unless we want to destroy him anyway and are willing to use any piece of evidence to hand.

In addition to the folks who assumed Kavanaugh was guilty because he’s a “privileged white male” and presumptively anti-abortion (a non sequitur, I know), and those who didn’t care if we was guilty, there were those who really, really wanted him to be guilty because it would affirm some narrative or other. But what kind of people *want* a prominent federal appellate judge, former secretary to POTUS, to turn out to be a gang rapist?