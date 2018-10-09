October 9, 2018

THE UNFRIENDLY TARMAC: US airline fined $350,000 for keeping planes too hot during tarmac delays.

Regulators found that the Las Vegas-based airline “failed to provide passengers a comfortable cabin temperature” on 10 flights delayed on the tarmac at four airports.

The airports: Las Vegas; Albuquerque; El Paso, Texas; and Dayton, Ohio. Seven of the 10 flights were in Las Vegas, where temperatures routinely stay above 100 degrees fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) throughout the summer.

In one case, the DOT said, Allegiant also did not provide food and water to passengers during the tarmac delay or let them know they could deplane, as required by DOT rules.