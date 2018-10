WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH PIERS MORGAN IS A VOICE OF SANITY: There’s only one winner in Taylor Swift and Scott Kelly’s gutless surrender to the howling Twitter mob — President Trump.

Only half true — I think it was remarkably brave of Swift defy the mob and back a Kavanaugh-supporting politician yesterday.

Related: Kavanaugh effect? Marsha Blackburn now leads Democrat by eight points in Tennessee.

(Classical reference in headline.)