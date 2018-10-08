PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 8, 2018

BRENDAN O’NEILL: Hating White Women: The New York Times is now publishing racist articles.

I think that White Women Are Awful! is a great 2018 slogan for the Democrats. Just run with that, guys! What could go wrong?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:37 pm