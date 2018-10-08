PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 8, 2018

PARTISAN TECH: Apple workers funnel cash to Democrats. “The vast majority of political contributions from Apple employees are directed to liberal candidates or Democratic Party-aligned organizations, according to a report released Thursday amid growing Republican concern over anti-conservative bias. From 2014 through 2018, some 91 percent of overall donations from the Cupertino, Calif.-based company’s employees went to Democrats, research firm GovPredict found. Nearly 96 percent went to local Democratic committees, while 100 percent of the contributions went to liberal organizations.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:15 pm