October 8, 2018

WHATEVER TESTOSTERONE SUPPLEMENT LINDSEY GRAHAM IS TAKING, IT SHOULD SELL LIKE HOTCAKES BASED ON RESULTS: Graham Challenges Schumer: ‘Name One Person on This List You Think Is Acceptable.’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) challenged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) on Sunday to name one person from President Donald Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court justices that he finds acceptable.

“This is a list that was compiled in November, but [Trump] actually put it out during the campaign,” Graham told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace, as he held up the list. “There are twenty something people on this list; I’m asking Chuck Schumer, name five, name three, name one that would be okay with you.” . . .

Graham added that Kavanaugh is a mainstream judge that any Republican president would have nominated. He said Democrats are trying to undo the 2016 election and prevent conservative jurists from being confirmed.

“Brett Kavanaugh was a mainstream judge I would’ve chosen if I had been president. [Former President George W.] Bush supported him. Everybody running for president on our side believe that Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch were outstanding conservative jurists. The other side wants to cancel the election,” Graham said. “So Chuck, you want someone new? Look at this list and see anybody you agree to, but what you want to do Senator Schumer is to overturn the election. We are not going to let you pick the judges. If you want to pick judges, then you need to win the White House. When Obama won that, I voted for two judges that he picked. So Chuck Schumer, name one person on this list you think is acceptable.”