October 8, 2018

MIGHT ACCEPTANCE OF THE MISMATCH THESIS COME SLOWLY?: Last week I wrote about the efforts to eradicate yellow fever and malaria during the Panama Canal construction. One thing that struck me as I was reading about the subject was how long it took many in the medical profession to accept the proof that mosquitos were the problem. It gives me hope that universities may yet take seriously the evidence that we would have more African Americans physicians, dentists, engineers, scientists, and college professors (and likely more African American lawyers) if race-neutral admissions policies were the norm.

