October 7, 2018

IT’S COME TO THIS: Astronaut Scott Kelly apologizes after quoting, praising Winston Churchill.

Kelly, a retired American astronaut with multiple space flights under his belt, apologized Sunday after quoting Winston Churchill and calling the 20th century British prime minister “one of the greatest leaders of modern times.”

“Did not mean to offend by quoting Churchill. My apologies. I will go and educate myself further on his atrocities, racist views which I do not support. My point was we need to come together as one nation. We are all Americans. That should transcend partisan politics,” Kelly wrote on Twitter in the evening.