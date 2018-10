NATION OF HOSTAGES: Venezuela Demands Citizens Pay for Passports With Petro. “New Venezuelan passports will cost two petros, equivalent to 7,200 bolivars ($115 USD) or four minimum monthly wages, Maduro’s deputy, Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez stated Friday during a televised press conference, local and foreign media reported. By the way, the token has not even been issued to the public yet – it’s expected to go on sale on November 5.”