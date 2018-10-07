October 7, 2018

SO SCOTUS SHOULD BE AN INSTRUMENT OF PROGRESSIVISM? THE FACT THAT WE DIDN’T TRY TO STOP A WOMAN WHO THINKS HER GREATEST QUALIFICATION TO THE HIGHEST COURT OF THE LAND IS HER 23 AND ME REPORT, WHILE THE LEFT WENT ALL OUT TO DEFEAT AN ACTUAL KNOWLEDGEABLE JUDGE IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO SIDES: Sotomayor: Seeing SCOTUS as Politically Divided Hurts Its Legitimacy.

Someone tell this woman that that Das Kapital and the Communist Manifesto are not the founding texts of this great republic – signed, Sarah a VERY unwise Latina who prefers to tell the truth than to have liberal privilege.