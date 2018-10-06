October 6, 2018

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Kavanaugh: What Have We Learned?

I’m not going to gloat over Kavanaugh’s confirmation*, but it’s a relief. It’s a major victory in the war for the truth. I’m glad that the Dems and their enablers didn’t get away with their repulsive, dishonest behavior this time, but I don’t look forward to seeing what they do next. They’ve all lost their minds, and the more their tactics backfire, the more reckless they become. I have no idea what’s next, but we all know it ain’t gonna be pretty.

It’s going to be amazing to watch the 180-degree turn when Amy Coney Barrett is nominated. Then we’ll see how much the Democrats really respect women.

*much…