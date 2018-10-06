October 6, 2018

BREAKING: BRETT KAVANAUGH CONFIRMED TO THE U.S. SUPREME COURT.

After weeks of a tense confirmation battle, the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday afternoon, in a 50-to-48 vote. The vote followed party lines, with two exceptions: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) was absent for his daughter’s wedding. In honor of his absence, Murkowski withdrew her vote.

Even as Vice President Mike Pence, president of the Senate, called the roll for the vote, protesters shouted from outside the chamber.