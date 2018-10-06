PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 6, 2018

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: The Global World vs. The Global World. “Rather than being a safe, rule based system of myth, the ‘global world’ was widely corrupt and rife with reassuring lies. It is now in danger of falling apart.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:09 am