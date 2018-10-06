PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 6, 2018

NEVER WAS ANYTHING SO INAPPROPRIATELY NAMED, INCLUDING MY CLASSMATE GRACE WHO COULD TRIP ON BOTH FEET WHILE STANDING STILL:  Bonfire of the Lefties: Robert Reich mobilizes MoveOn’s anti-Kavanaugh mob to descend on Washington.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am