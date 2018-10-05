October 5, 2018

THE INTEMPERANCE OF THE LAW PROFESSORS’ “JUDICIAL TEMPERANCE” LETTER: “To think, just a few short weeks ago, we were getting lectured about how unfair, sexist, and racist it was to judge a woman for expressing anger during a tennis game.”

That’s different, because shut up. But judicial temperance means being temperate when judging. It doesn’t mean a judge can’t curse if he hits his thumb with a hammer in his garage. Or if political opportunists are pushing bogus charges of gang-rape for sleazy reasons. You want a judge to get angry in the face of manifest injustice.