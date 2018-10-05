October 5, 2018

BREAKING: Sens. Manchin and Murkowski break from parties with early Kavanaugh votes.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh advanced in the Senate Friday by a 51-49 margin, prevailing on a critical procedural measure and setting up a final confirmation vote likely on Saturday.

Two senators broke with their parties to produce the result, as Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) voted against ending debate and proceeding to the final vote, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) voted in favor.

“I believe we are dealing with issues that are bigger than a nominee,” Ms. Murkowski said, adding that her vote had been the “most difficult” decision she has ever had to make. “I believe he is a good man,” Ms. Murkowski told reporters, but “in my view, he’s not the best man for the court at this time.”