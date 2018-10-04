October 4, 2018
AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES THE EARLIER, FUNNIER VERSION OF SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE:
● Shot:
Michael Dukakis: There’s my friend Leroy Neiman. Let’s go see what Leroy’s doing. [approaches Leroy, who’s painting a mural] Hello, Leroy. That’s great. It’s great. What do you call it?
Leroy Neiman: Governor, I call this “What Might Have Been.” It shows the nuclear aircraft carrier Nimitz after its conversion into a floating shelter for the homeless.
—Saturday Night Live’s classic “Dukakis After Dark” sketch with Jon Lovitz as Dukakis, November 5th, 1988.
● Chaser: House Boat: Controversial plans to house city’s homeless on cruise ship revealed.
—Headline, the London Sun, today.