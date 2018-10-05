October 5, 2018

THE OLD ONE CLEARLY HAD ITS LIMITS: White House targets Iran with new counterterrorism strategy.

National security adviser John Bolton outlined the new strategy, saying it focuses on targeting “all” terrorist groups — a category the document defines as including “radical Islamic terrorist groups.” Such groups, Bolton said in a conference call with reporters, “represent the pre-eminent transnational terrorist threat to the United States and to the United States’ interests abroad.” The relationship between Iran and the U.S. has become strained after Trump pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions to the country.

Our relations became strained in 1979 when the Mullahs’ Regime first committed an act of war on the US, and many more since. So while this might be a slanted report, at least Politico ended with a line which people probably won’t take the way Politico intended:

“This is not the Obama administration would be my message to Iran and anybody else,” Bolton said.

Indeed.