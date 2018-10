HEIDI HEITKAMP SAYS SHE’LL VOTE NO ON KAVANAUGH.

Two thoughts: (1) I think this means she expects to lose regardless (currently trailing by 10 in a red state), and wants to stay in the good graces of the Dem establishment;

(2) If all the red-state Dem Senators (except maybe Manchin) vote with Schumer here, it’s going to make it a lot harder for Phil Bredesen to argue that he’ll be independent of Schumer if elected as a Democrat from Tennessee.