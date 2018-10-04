October 4, 2018
UNEXPECTEDLY: “Top Republicans tell Axios that they’re seeing a surprising and widespread surge in GOP voter enthusiasm, powered largely by support for Brett Kavanaugh and his Supreme Court nomination.”
