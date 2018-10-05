October 5, 2018
MATT MARGOLIS: Will the ‘Brett Bounce’ Unseat Bob Menendez in New Jersey? “What were Democrats thinking when they circled the wagons around the corrupt senator?”
That they’d get away with it, of course.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
MATT MARGOLIS: Will the ‘Brett Bounce’ Unseat Bob Menendez in New Jersey? “What were Democrats thinking when they circled the wagons around the corrupt senator?”
That they’d get away with it, of course.