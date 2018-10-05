PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 5, 2018

MATT MARGOLIS: Will the ‘Brett Bounce’ Unseat Bob Menendez in New Jersey? “What were Democrats thinking when they circled the wagons around the corrupt senator?”

That they’d get away with it, of course.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:07 am