October 4, 2018

NOAH ROTHMAN: The Revisionist History of the Neil Gorsuch Hearings.

Among the unsubstantiated assertions to which the left has attached itself is the notion that the accusations against Kavanaugh are self-proving because Justice Neil Gorsuch did not face them. Democrats did not strenuously object to Gorsuch’s confirmation, Democrats insist, thereby rendering their opposition to Kavanaugh’s ascension to the nation’s highest court an act of pure conscience. The first contention is a bizarre non-sequitur. The second is an outright fabrication.

The mere fact that Gorsuch did not face allegations of sexual assault whereas Kavanaugh does is not evidence in support of those allegations. To suggest otherwise is an odd exercise in throat-clearing that does not merit a serious response. As to the claim that Neil Gorsuch “sailed through” his confirmation hearings without so much as a serious Democratic objection, that is brazen revisionist history.