October 4, 2018

REPORT: FBI Investigation Finds No Corroborating Evidence For Kavanaugh Charges. “A source familiar with the supplemental report told Fox News it shows no evidence corroborating the allegations of sexual assault or misconduct against the nominee. Other specifics from the report were not immediately available, but Fox News is told the review included interviews with nine people, along with a sworn statement from another. This went beyond the original Senate request for interviews with four people, though the FBI did not dive into Kavanaugh’s drinking habits in high school, one area of contention, because the Senate did not formally request the information.” And because no sane person would think those habits were relevant.

Confirm the guy, and turn out some Dem Senators in November, so that they won’t try this kind of smear campaign again.