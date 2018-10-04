October 4, 2018

Georgetown University Responds to Professor Who Tweeted About ‘Castrating’ Kavanaugh Supporters. “While the speech of our faculty members is protected, we are deeply committed to having our classrooms and interactions with students be free of bias and geared toward respectful dialogue. We take seriously our obligation to provide welcoming spaces for all students to learn.”

But:

In an interview with The Chronicle of Higher Education, Fair re-upped her defiant tone, again noting that she was simply writing in her apparently long-practiced genre of re-fashioning personally-received hate mail into rhetorical attacks against conservatives. She said, “I wasn’t looking for a fight. I want you to walk a mile–not even a mile–a block in our shoes. That’s it. It turns out I did it really effectively because I pissed them off.”

That doesn’t even rise to the level of “sorry-not-sorry.”