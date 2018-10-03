October 3, 2018

FRANK CAGLE: “If you believe that when the FBI finishes the Brett Kavanaugh investigation that Senate Democrats will be satisfied, raise your hand. Really?”

Plus: “What the FBI ought to be investigating is Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s role in this current fiasco. Withholding Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter until the last minute. Finding pro bono lawyers for her; lawyers who would pay for a polygraph test. Find out who outed Dr. Ford despite her asking for confidentiality. The whole matter could have been investigated confidentially months ago rather than degenerating into a public spectacle.”