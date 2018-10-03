October 3, 2018

THE REVISIONIST HISTORY OF THE NEIL GORSUCH HEARINGS:

As we near the closing phase of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s extended confirmation process, Democrats have begun to convince themselves of things that are just not true.

Among the unsubstantiated assertions to which the left has attached itself is the notion that the accusations against Kavanaugh are self-proving because Justice Neil Gorsuch did not face them. Democrats did not strenuously object to Gorsuch’s confirmation, Democrats insist, thereby rendering their opposition to Kavanaugh’s ascension to the nation’s highest court an act of pure conscience. The first contention is a bizarre non-sequitur. The second is an outright fabrication.