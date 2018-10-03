October 3, 2018

SUSPECT IN CONGRESSIONAL DOXXING CASES ARRESTED:

Jackson A. Cosko, 27, of Washington, D.C., was charged Wednesday with “making public restricted personal information,” witness tampering, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft, second degree burglery, unlawful entry and threats in interstate communications.

The Capitol Police investigation is ongoing and Cosko could face additional charges, according to USCP spokesperson Eva Malecki.

A man with the same name previously worked for Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and California’s Barbara Boxer, who has since retired. Cosko’s most recent job on Capitol Hill was as Hassan’s “legislative correspondent/systems administrator,” according to the 2018 Senate directory phone book and Legistorm. His LinkedIn profile says he left Hassan’s office in May.

On Monday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home addresses in Kentucky and Washington D.C. were added to his public Wikipedia page.