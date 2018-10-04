October 4, 2018

POLL: Amid Kavanaugh Confirmation Battle, Democratic Enthusiasm Edge Evaporates.

In July, there was a 10-point gap between the number of Democrats and Republicans saying the November elections were “very important.” Now, that is down to 2 points, a statistical tie.

Democrats’ advantage on which party Americans want to control Congress has also been cut in half since last month. Democrats still retain a 6-point edge on that question, but it was 12 points after a Marist poll conducted in mid-September.