October 4, 2018
POLL: Amid Kavanaugh Confirmation Battle, Democratic Enthusiasm Edge Evaporates.
In July, there was a 10-point gap between the number of Democrats and Republicans saying the November elections were “very important.” Now, that is down to 2 points, a statistical tie.
Democrats’ advantage on which party Americans want to control Congress has also been cut in half since last month. Democrats still retain a 6-point edge on that question, but it was 12 points after a Marist poll conducted in mid-September.
The Democrats have been fully coopted by the party’s Kamikaze Wing.