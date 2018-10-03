October 3, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Academics Expose ‘Grievance Studies’ Field by Submitting Hoax Papers to Journals.

Three academics spent more than a year submitting absurd “hoax” papers to preeminent journals focusing on race, gender, sexuality, and other politically fraught disciplines that the academics call “grievance studies.”

The self-identified “left-leaning liberal” academics, told the Wall Street Journal that they undertook the project out of concern “that certain aspects of knowledge production in the United States have been corrupted” by a hesitance among academics to question research that’s based on privilege and identity for fear of accusations of bigotry.

* * * * * * *

In defending themselves against charges of unethically deceiving their colleagues, the perpetrators argue they were conducting legitimate research on a particular culture, which they would not otherwise have been able to access.

“We understood ourselves to be going in to study it as it is, to try to participate in it,” Pluckrose said. “The name for this is ethnography. We’re looking at a particular culture.”