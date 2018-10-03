October 3, 2018
DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Academics Expose ‘Grievance Studies’ Field by Submitting Hoax Papers to Journals.
Three academics spent more than a year submitting absurd “hoax” papers to preeminent journals focusing on race, gender, sexuality, and other politically fraught disciplines that the academics call “grievance studies.”
The self-identified “left-leaning liberal” academics, told the Wall Street Journal that they undertook the project out of concern “that certain aspects of knowledge production in the United States have been corrupted” by a hesitance among academics to question research that’s based on privilege and identity for fear of accusations of bigotry.
In defending themselves against charges of unethically deceiving their colleagues, the perpetrators argue they were conducting legitimate research on a particular culture, which they would not otherwise have been able to access.
“We understood ourselves to be going in to study it as it is, to try to participate in it,” Pluckrose said. “The name for this is ethnography. We’re looking at a particular culture.”
What did the hoax papers contain? Stacy McCain dubs one of them “Hitler, the ‘Intersectional’ Führer”
Last night I nearly died laughing about the hoax perpetrated by three scholars who tricked academic journals into publishing shoddy nonsense crammed with “social justice” rhetoric and postmodern jargon. Among other things, they re-wrote a 3,000-word section of Mein Kampf and turned it into “Our Struggle Is My Struggle: Solidarity Feminism as an Intersectional Reply to Neoliberal and Choice Feminism,” which was published by the peer-reviewed feminist journal Affilia.
Another blew the lid wide open on the real crisis of our time: “In one particularly telling example, the academics submitted a paper to the feminist geography journal Gender, Place & Culture detailing the ‘rape culture’ supposedly prevalent within dog parks.”
